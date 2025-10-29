Azerbaijan receives EBRD support to develop hydrogen energy strategy - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is supporting Azerbaijan in developing a roadmap for hydrogen energy, the director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, Javid Abdullayev said at the 13th Caspian Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the EBRD is actively cooperating with Azerbaijan in preparing a roadmap for the development of hydrogen energy, which will form the basis for future projects in this area.

He noted that the bank is already providing financial and expert support to the Azerbaijani side, and the process of selecting an international consulting company to prepare a detailed and implementation-oriented document has reached its final stage.

“We already have a shortlist of international consulting companies, and we are seeing a high level of interest in this project. I am confident that the results will be successful,” Abdullayev claimed.

The official recalled that during COP29, Azerbaijan presented its own vision for the development of hydrogen energy and a strategic document that attracted widespread international interest.

According to him, Azerbaijan intends to use all the advantages of its geopolitical position, energy potential, and resource balance to form a sustainable hydrogen energy sector.