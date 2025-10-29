Azerbaijan sheds light on Nakhchivan’s homegrown budget revenue
Measures taken to mobilize local financial resources, improve tax administration, and enhance the effectiveness of financial management are yielding tangible results.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy