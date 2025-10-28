IEA updates forecast on gas consumption in Asia for 2025-26
After robust growth in 2024, Asia’s natural gas demand slowed in 2025 amid weaker economic activity, high LNG prices, and mild weather, according to the International Energy Agency’s latest outlook.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy