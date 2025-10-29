Speaker of Parliament stresses Azerbaijani constitution’s role in upholding sovereignty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ The Constitution of Azerbaijan formed the moral basis of the country's sovereignty during the occupation, the Chairperson (Speaker) of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said at the international parliamentary conference on the topic "The constitution as the foundation of the independence and sovereignty of states in the modern world" dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to her, the last 22 years have been remembered as a period of dynamic and comprehensive development in the history of Azerbaijan's statehood.

She noted that the Constitution of Azerbaijan has determined the main priority of living in peace with all peoples, adhering to universal values.

