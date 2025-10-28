Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Turkmenistan

President of Turkmenistan confirms participation in upcoming C5+1 Summit

Turkmenistan Materials 28 October 2025 17:30 (UTC +04:00)
President of Turkmenistan confirms participation in upcoming C5+1 Summit
Photo: Turkmenistan Golden Age

Follow Trend on

Aman Bakiyev
Aman Bakiyev
Read more

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 28. The President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, has confirmed his participation in the second Central Asia-U.S. Summit (C5+1), scheduled for November 6, 2025, in Washington, D.C., Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

This will be the first such summit with the participation of President Donald Trump. The C5+1 format, established in 2015, originally focused on security and counterterrorism issues but has gradually shifted toward enhancing economic and infrastructure cooperation.

The summit comes at a time when U.S. engagement in Central Asia is intensifying, with special envoy visits, discussions on major energy and transport projects, and new agreements with American companies paving the way for further bilateral cooperation.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more