Politics Materials 29 October 2025 08:29 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Türkiye on Republic Day

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Türkiye on Republic Day, the minister wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"My heartfelt congratulations to our brotherly and friendly Türkiye on the occasion of October 29 – Republic Day, which marks the founding of the Turkish Republic.

Türkiye has become one of the most powerful countries, which is becoming stronger every day, developing rapidly and has its own voice in the international arena.

I am confident that the allied relations between our countries will continue to develop successfully and steadily thanks to our joint efforts.

On this significant day, I wish the brotherly people of Turkey continued peace, prosperity and well-being," the publication.

