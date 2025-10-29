U.S.-Kazakhstan trade flourishes, riding five-year upswing

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 29. Trade between the U.S. and Kazakhstan has doubled over the past five years, reaching $4.2 billion, with the U.S. direct investments since 1993 totaling $61.2 billion, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

The milestone was highlighted during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister, Olzhas Bektenov, the U.S. Special Envoy to South and Central Asia Sergio Gor, and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. The discussions focused on expanding trade, investment, and cooperation across energy, agriculture, digital technologies, transport, and logistics.

According to the government, Kazakhstan, a top 10 global exporter of grain and flour, is exploring joint projects for deep processing and export to the U.S., EU, China, and India. In the digital sector, the Alem.AI Center and Astana Hub are fostering AI and tech partnerships with leading U.S. companies.

The sides emphasized the importance of advanced technology in energy modernization, transit and logistics, and creating favorable conditions for American businesses in Kazakhstan. The meeting concluded with a strong commitment to broaden economic cooperation across all key sectors.