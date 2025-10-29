Belarusian official praises Azerbaijan’s independent policy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ Adoption of a constitution holds great importance in the history of every nation, said Deputy Chair of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, Vladislav Tatarinovich, Trend reports.

Speaking at the international parliamentary conference titled “The Constitution as the Foundation of State Independence and Sovereignty in the Modern World,” dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Tatarinovich noted that, like Belarus, Azerbaijan pursues a firm and independent policy.

“President Aleksandr Lukashenko and President Ilham Aliyev have given a special impetus to developing relations between our two nations. The ties between Belarus and Azerbaijan will continue to grow with an upward dynamic,” he said.

