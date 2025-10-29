Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Belarusian official praises Azerbaijan’s independent policy

Politics Materials 29 October 2025 13:35 (UTC +04:00)
Belarusian official praises Azerbaijan’s independent policy

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ Adoption of a constitution holds great importance in the history of every nation, said Deputy Chair of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, Vladislav Tatarinovich, Trend reports.

Speaking at the international parliamentary conference titled “The Constitution as the Foundation of State Independence and Sovereignty in the Modern World,” dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Tatarinovich noted that, like Belarus, Azerbaijan pursues a firm and independent policy.

“President Aleksandr Lukashenko and President Ilham Aliyev have given a special impetus to developing relations between our two nations. The ties between Belarus and Azerbaijan will continue to grow with an upward dynamic,” he said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more