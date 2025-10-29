SOCAR, M-Gas, and Ruse Municipality open second hybrid gasification site in Bulgaria (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The Municipality of Ruse in Bulgaria, M-Gas, and Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR have opened the second site of the hybrid gasification project – Kindergarten “Prolet”, Trend reports via M-Gas.

The Prolet kindergarten in the village of Chervena Voda, Ruse Municipality, now has eco-friendly natural gas heating.

On October 20, 2025, the facility was officially opened after successfully switching to natural gas.

“This major step is the second stage of the long-term Hybrid Gasification of Public Buildings Project and was made possible thanks to a donation from M-Gas EOOD and the excellent partnership with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan SOCAR and the Municipality of Ruse. The initiative demonstrates a strong commitment to energy efficiency and environmental protection in areas without a gas transmission network.

The gasification project at Prolet Kindergarten is supported by a donation from M-Gas in the amount of BGN 88,000. Its main goal is to improve the energy efficiency of the building and reduce harmful emissions by 30% by replacing diesel fuel heating with more environmentally friendly natural gas. The kindergarten’s nearly 50-year-old heating system (dating from 1977) was completely replaced with a state-of-the-art, highly efficient system,” said the company.

Thanks to this modernization, M-Gas and its partners are providing 50% lower heating costs and significantly greater comfort for the 180 children and staff at the kindergarten. The investment covers the complete design and construction of a compressed natural gas (CNG) installation, a new heating system, including a modern boiler room with two high-efficiency condensing gas boilers. The installed remote control of the boilers is expected to achieve additional savings of up to 20% in natural gas consumption.