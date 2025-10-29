Azerbaijan’s health minister takes seat on WHO Standing Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ Azerbaijani Health Minister, Teymur Musayev has been elected as a member of the Standing Committee Regional Committee for Europe (SCRC) of the World Health Organization (WHO) for 2025–2028, the Health Ministry's statement said, Trend reports.

The 75th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe is currently taking place in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The session is attended by health ministers from 53 member states of the regional committee, which constitutes the highest governing body of the WHO in the European region, alongside representatives of international organizations and other officials.

Azerbaijan is represented at the session by a delegation headed by Musayev.

At the opening of the event, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addressed prevailing global health challenges and provided an overview of the Organization’s initiatives to address these issues.

Additionally, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans-Henri Kluge presented a briefing on the Organization’s activities and progress since the previous session.

Then, the agenda of the session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe was presented for discussion.

The agenda of the session covers important issues such as the next five-year WHO "European Work Programme 2026–2030", election to governing bodies and approval of strategic health initiatives.

Then, the ministers of health of the member states of the Regional Committee and other officials made speeches.

Speaking at the session, Musayev emphasized that the Ministry of Health highly appreciates the initiatives of the WHO's Regional Office for Europe to shape the health system of the future and the support of the transformation of the national health systems of the member states.

"The three main priorities identified in the European Work Program are consistent with the future directions of the national health system of Azerbaijan," he said.

The minister noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, significant work has been done in Azerbaijan in recent years to strengthen the national health system, develop human capital and digitalize healthcare.

"Improving the health and social well-being of citizens has been identified as one of the main priorities of the socio-economic development strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Taking into account the increase in the longevity of citizens, health should remain a priority issue," he explained.

Musayev pointed out that artificial intelligence, big data, and digital solutions play an important role in the development of healthcare services in modern times.

"In order to fully utilize the potential of these technologies, it is important to include artificial intelligence in the legislative framework and its responsible and ethical use. However, digital tools should not replace human labor, but rather play a complementary role in activities," the minister added.

The election of an Azerbaijani representative to the committee will further strengthen the role of our country in international health policy and ensure the participation of the WHO in the formation of decisions taken in the European region.

Also, within the framework of the 75th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe, the minister of health of Azerbaijan held a number of bilateral meetings.

The meeting with Kluge particularly emphasized the existence of high-level relations with influential health organizations, including the WHO.

Besides, the meeting with former Prime Minister of Iceland, Chair of the WHO Pan-European Health and Climate Commission Katrín Jakobsdóttir recalled that such a prestigious event as COP29 was organized in Azerbaijan at the highest level last year.

Moreover, Azerbaijan's support for climate-oriented health initiatives during COP29 was highly appreciated.

The event, which will conclude on October 30, will continue with discussions on various topics in panel sessions.

