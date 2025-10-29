Kyrgyzstan and Chinese firms strike deal to power up new solar plant

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 29. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan has signed an investment agreement and memorandum of understanding with States Technology Co., Limited, San Energy Co., and POWERCHINA during the Suzhou International Forum, Trend reports via the ministry.

Under the investment agreement, a 250 MW solar power plant will be constructed in the village of Ak-Turpak in the Batken region, covering an area of nearly 670 hectares. Construction is set to begin in 2025, with commissioning expected in 2027. The generated electricity will be supplied to the national grid, improving energy stability for residents of the Ak-Turpak rural district.

In addition, a memorandum with POWERCHINA was signed to facilitate investment attraction and financing for major energy projects. It envisions joint research, training programs for energy specialists, and studies on the development of floating solar power plants on the Toktogul Reservoir.

Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibrayev noted that these agreements mark a significant step toward expanding renewable energy capacity and deepening cooperation with leading international companies.