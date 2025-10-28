Azerbaijan and Romania take steps toward closer interparliamentary ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28.​ Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, met on October 28 with Mircea Abrudean, President of the Senate of the Parliament of Romania, who is visiting Azerbaijan to attend the International Parliamentary Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Welcoming the guest warmly, Speaker Gafarova noted that this was Abrudean’s second visit to Azerbaijan within six months, reflecting the dynamic development of relations between the two countries. She emphasized the importance of the International Parliamentary Conference held within the framework of President Ilham Aliyev’s declaration of 2025 as the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty,” adding that the event brings together parliamentarians from friendly nations. The speaker also expressed gratitude to Abrudean for his participation.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the successful development of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Romania. It was noted that high-level visits and signed agreements form a strong legal foundation for bilateral cooperation. Energy collaboration, particularly the export of Azerbaijani gas to Romania, was emphasized as an important contribution to Romania’s energy security. The participants also underlined the significance of expanding cooperation in education, science, culture, and regional development.

Speaker Gafarova expressed satisfaction with the progress of inter-parliamentary relations, noting that strong state-to-state ties create favorable conditions for deeper legislative cooperation. She added that the work of parliamentary friendship groups and reciprocal visits of parliamentary leaders and members serve to further strengthen these relations.

Touching on the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Gafarova underscored the importance of the peace agreement initialed in Washington, stressing that peace and stability are crucial for the region. She also highlighted the importance of confidence-building measures and mentioned her recent meeting with the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament in this context.

Romanian Senate President Mircea Abrudean thanked Gafarova for the cordial reception and extended congratulations on the anniversary of Azerbaijan’s Constitution. He reaffirmed the importance of the strategic partnership between the two countries and pointed out the broad potential for cooperation in energy, transport, economic, and other sectors. Abrudean also congratulated Azerbaijan on the progress achieved in the normalization process with Armenia, expressing confidence that this will contribute to lasting peace and stability in the region.

The meeting concluded with discussions on ways to enhance inter-parliamentary cooperation through various committees and deepen collaboration within international parliamentary organizations, as well as an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

