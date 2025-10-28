Foreign liabilities of Azerbaijan's banking sector increase
As of the close of Q3 2025, the foreign liabilities within Azerbaijan’s banking sector amounted to a substantial 2.9 billion manat, equivalent to approximately $1.73 billion. This denotes a surge of 340.6 million manat ($200 million) since the commencement of the fiscal year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy