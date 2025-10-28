Foreign liabilities of Azerbaijan's banking sector increase

As of the close of Q3 2025, the foreign liabilities within Azerbaijan’s banking sector amounted to a substantial 2.9 billion manat, equivalent to approximately $1.73 billion. This denotes a surge of 340.6 million manat ($200 million) since the commencement of the fiscal year.

