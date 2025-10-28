IEA predicts significant shift in Russian gas trade by 2030
Russia’s LNG deliveries to the European Union are expected to cease by January 1, 2027, with piped gas supplies set to be fully phased out by January 1, 2028, under the European Commission’s proposed regulations.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy