Kazakhstan introduces temporary ban on exports of ferrous and non-ferrous scrap

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 29. The Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan has introduced a six-month ban on the export of ferrous and non-ferrous scrap and waste from the country by all types of transport, Trend reports via the ministry.

The restriction also covers used pipes, rails, railway track elements, and rolling stock components.

The decision, issued by Ministerial Order No. 449, is based on the Law on Regulation of Trade, the Law on National Security of Kazakhstan, and relevant provisions of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreements. The ban applies to copper, aluminum, and lead scrap, as well as lead-acid batteries and other metal-containing waste.

Regulatory bodies articulated that the initiative is designed to optimize the procurement of foundational inputs for the local manufacturing ecosystem and bolster the nation’s metallurgical processing domain.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel