Caspian Energy Forum kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The Caspian Energy Forum has started in Baku, Trend reports.

The Caspian Energy Forum will bring together representatives of business, government and diplomatic missions to discuss the role of the region in the global energy transition.

The forum will focus on the development of the "Green Energy Corridor" and strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and the countries of the Black Sea region in the oil and gas sector.

The main goals of the forum: to ensure the correct and effective presentation of the international energy agenda against the background of the COP29 and COP30 events, the presentation and support of key projects in the field of renewable energy and gas in the region, the exchange of views on the creation and strengthening of the "Green Energy Corridor" up to Europe, as well as deepening the dialogue between the state, business and international organizations, attracting investments and expanding partnerships in the field of sustainable energy.

