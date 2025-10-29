Bulgaria, UAE prepare first Joint Commission on economic and technical coop (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria Georg Georgiev received at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Bulgaria, Mr. Abdulrahman Aljaber, Trend reports.

The two officials reaffirmed the excellent bilateral relations and discussed opportunities for further development based on the Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership signed in 2022. Minister Georgiev emphasized that Bulgaria considers the United Arab Emirates one of its most promising partners in the Middle East region.

During the talks, the holding of the second round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries was discussed, as well as the preparation for the first meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Technical Cooperation. Both sides expressed readiness to work on strengthening partnership in trade, investment, transport, defense, energy, innovation, culture, and agriculture.

Minister Georgiev highly praised the role of the United Arab Emirates as a factor of stability in the Middle East and reaffirmed Bulgaria’s support for deepening strategic cooperation between the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council.