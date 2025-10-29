Azerbaijan achieves significant progress in E-Participation Index - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29.​ Azerbaijan has achieved certain successes in the field of digital transformation and e-governance over the past years, and its position in the E-Participation Index has improved by 28 percent in a year, moving up 10 places, Advisor to the Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Bayramov said at an information session for media representatives on the International Telecommunication Union's World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25), Trend reports.

According to him, the growth of the startup ecosystem, noticeable differences in the activities of technoparks, the transition to digital government, strengthening of infrastructure, and digitalization of public services have led to Azerbaijan's progress in the relevant rankings.

"For example, Azerbaijan has achieved high results in the UN's E-Government Development Index for the first time. The country's online public services and telecommunications infrastructure indicators rose by 21 percent.

Today, the development of the non-oil sector is of strategic importance for Azerbaijan. The role of ICT in the development of this sector is increasing day by day. From January through September 2025, Azerbaijan's revenues in the information and communications sector increased by 6.9 percent compared to the corresponding period in 2024, amounting to 2.7 billion manat ($1.6 billion)," the advisor added.