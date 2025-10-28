New architecture of Central Eurasia: from trade corridors to strategic alliances

The state visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Kazakhstan was more than a diplomatic headline — it marked a shift toward systemic integration across Central Asia. In a world where global trade routes are being redrawn under the weight of sanctions, energy transition, and technological nationalism, the region stretching between the Caspian Sea and the Tien Shan Mountains is emerging as a laboratory for a new kind of Eurasian connectivity.

The central question now confronting analysts is this: can Central Asia — relying on its own resources, infrastructure, and strategic alliances — carve out an independent trajectory, free from the gravitational pull of traditional power centers? The answer is beginning to take shape in the region’s growing network of pragmatic partnerships. And Azerbaijan is not merely observing this evolution — it’s architecting it.

Aliyev’s trip to Kazakhstan, alongside a string of recent agreements between Baku and Tashkent, Ashgabat, and Bishkek, signals the formation of a “new Caspian axis” — a durable, multi-layered partnership linking transportation, energy, digital technology, and industrial cooperation.

If the 1990s were an era of declarative projects and symbolic formats, today the region has matured. Its nations are learning to think in terms of complementarity rather than competition. The economic interests of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan now intersect not in empty communiqués, but in projects backed by capital, engineering, and digital integration.

The Middle Corridor: From Transit Route to Economic Sovereignty

When China launched its Belt and Road Initiative in 2013, few in Europe or Asia took alternative routes seriously. The northern path through Russia seemed the natural successor to Soviet logistics, while the southern route via Iran looked redundant. But those corridors are now congested or politically radioactive.

That’s why the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route — the so-called Middle Corridor — has become the beating artery of a new Eurasian economy.

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are the two critical operators of this corridor. Their partnership is evolving from logistical to strategic. In 2024, freight volume along the route grew by more than 50 percent compared to 2022, reaching 3.2 million tons. The International Transport Forum projects that number could surpass 10 million tons by 2030 — growth rates comparable only to the booming India–Middle East maritime routes and Mediterranean port hubs.

This surge isn’t an accident; it’s the outcome of political resolve. Azerbaijan, acting as the connective tissue between the Caspian and the Black Sea, is transforming Baku into a multimodal powerhouse — an energy, rail, maritime, and digital hub. The Port of Alat is now viewed as a strategic node of a new “Caspian globalism” — an idea that sees the Caspian not as a border, but as a bridge linking Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Middle East, and Europe.

For Kazakhstan, investing in the Middle Corridor is a way to diversify its export lifelines and reduce dependence on Russian routes. With Western sanctions tightening around Russian banks and transport operators, building logistics autonomy has become not just an economic goal but a national security imperative. The 15 bilateral agreements signed during Aliyev’s visit — spanning energy, tech, and infrastructure — institutionalize this trend.

Energy Synergy: Oil, Power, and Data Infrastructure

The Middle Corridor cannot thrive without its energy backbone.

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are already expanding oil transit through the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline, which currently supplies about 6 percent of Southern Europe’s oil imports. By 2026, Kazakh crude could reach 15 million tons per year through this route. For Baku, that means evolving into a redistribution hub for Caspian energy; for Astana, it’s a safeguard against geopolitical turbulence.

Equally transformative is the project to lay a deepwater cable along the Caspian seabed, linking the power grids of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia. According to World Bank estimates, it could anchor the “Caspian Green Arc” — an energy cluster that would connect Central Asia’s renewable output with Europe’s consumption needs. Wind and solar power from Aktobe and Mangystau could flow through Baku and the Black Sea into European grids.

This isn’t just about moving oil and gas anymore. It’s about building a trans-Eurasian infrastructure of the future — a network that moves energy, data, and digital standards alongside physical goods. It’s no coincidence that digitalization and artificial intelligence featured prominently in the Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan agreements: they form the technological backbone of this new connectivity.

Investment, Industry, and the Rise of a New Industrial Geography

Kazakhstan is entering a phase of industrial transformation. The launch of the Kia Qazaqstan plant in Kostanay isn’t merely a factory opening — it’s a symbol of a structural shift from state-led investment to private foreign capital and technology transfer. Nearly 90 percent of the $280 million invested came directly from Kia Corporation — an unprecedented move for Central Asia.

Projects like this create technological bridges between East Asia and Central Eurasia, signaling that the region is no longer just a supplier of raw materials but a manufacturing platform integrated into global value chains.

Viewed through the lens of Aliyev’s visit, it’s clear that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are aligning their industrial strategies to foster joint ventures — from machine-building to energy equipment production.

Yet challenges remain. Sanctions targeting Kazakhstan’s banking system have introduced new strains into the Eurasian financial ecosystem. The EU’s restrictions on subsidiaries of Russia’s VTB, Sberbank Kazakhstan, and Alfa Bank highlight the fragmentation of the post-Soviet financial space.

In this environment, Azerbaijan — with its stable financial links to Turkey, the EU, and Gulf countries — has emerged as a natural partner for Kazakhstan and other regional economies seeking resilient settlement and investment mechanisms.

The story unfolding between Baku and Astana is not just about trade or transport; it’s about reimagining Central Eurasia as a zone of strategic agency — where nations no longer orbit others, but chart their own gravitational paths.

Central Asia Between Europe and Asia: Scenarios of Sovereign Modernization

Uzbekistan: Between Brussels and Beijing

In June 2025, Uzbekistan and the European Union signed an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) in Brussels — a milestone that goes well beyond bureaucratic symbolism. It signals Tashkent’s evolution from a “multi-vector” diplomacy model to a new framework of interdependence.

For the EU, struggling with its own dependence on external supplies of energy and raw materials, reliable partners in Eurasia have become a strategic necessity. Uzbekistan — rich in gold, uranium, copper, and rare earth elements — has landed squarely in the middle of this emerging geo-economic map. According to the World Bank, between 2020 and 2024, direct EU investment in Uzbekistan grew by 43 percent, while trade with Europe now accounts for nearly 10 percent of the country’s total turnover.

At the same time, Uzbekistan continues to cultivate a robust partnership with China. In 2024, bilateral trade reached $11.4 billion — exceeding the country’s combined trade with Turkey and South Korea. This “Eurasian balance” is unique: Tashkent practices what might be called asymmetric openness — it avoids binding military-political alliances but actively joins energy, digital, and transport initiatives across multiple power centers.

Gold remains Uzbekistan’s key export, bringing in $9.8 billion in the first nine months of 2025 — 37 percent of total exports. Such dependence on a single commodity makes the economy vulnerable to price swings, yet it also functions as a “sovereignty reserve”: a source of financial stability that underwrites industrial and infrastructure modernization.

The EU agreement also paves Uzbekistan’s path toward World Trade Organization membership — a symbolic but powerful step toward embedding the country in the global trade governance system. For Azerbaijan, this development is particularly significant: Baku gains a partner ready to play by transparent rules and promote predictability — a rare commodity in today’s Eurasia.

Kyrgyzstan: A Technological Leap and Regional Ambition

Kyrgyzstan has long been seen as a small, remittance-dependent economy. But the creation of the country’s first innovation tech park in Tokmok could mark a real turning point.

This project isn’t just about catching up with the digital age; it represents a fundamental shift in strategic thinking — betting on intellect rather than raw materials, on building technology rather than importing it.

Built as a public-private partnership, the Tokmok tech hub aims to bring together startups, research labs, and production firms under one ecosystem. According to the Central Asian Center for Digital Policy, if the hub reaches full scale, the digital sector’s contribution to Kyrgyzstan’s GDP could jump from 3 percent today to 8 percent by 2030 — a serious structural transformation for a nation of seven million.

Azerbaijan, with its advanced digital infrastructure and experience integrating artificial intelligence into governance, could become Kyrgyzstan’s natural partner. Combining Azerbaijani digital platforms like ASAN Xidmət with Kyrgyz engineering energy could turn Central Asia into a zone of technological sovereignty — one independent of both Western and Chinese IT monopolies.

Tajikistan: Strategic Metals and a New Industrial Logic

At first glance, Tajikistan looks like the least developed economy in the region. With a GDP per capita of just $1,430, it sits at the bottom of the IMF’s post-Soviet rankings. Yet such countries often become the “points of future growth.”

A joint project between the state-owned TALCO Group and South Korea’s GB Innovation to develop the Maykhur tungsten deposit could redefine the country’s economic profile.

Tungsten is a 21st-century metal — indispensable for batteries, defense systems, and microchip manufacturing. The OECD projects that global demand will rise by more than 50 percent by 2030. With some of the largest tungsten reserves in Eurasia, Tajikistan could become a critical node in the world’s supply chain for strategic materials.

South Korea’s involvement is no accident. Seoul is actively diversifying away from Chinese suppliers, seeking secure access to critical minerals. That makes the TALCO–GBI project as much geopolitical as it is economic.

If Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan provide the energy backbone of Eurasia, Tajikistan is beginning to supply the mineral foundation of technological sovereignty — the raw material base of the next industrial age.

Turkmenistan: Gas Diplomacy and the “Bright Path of the Arkadag”

After years of self-imposed isolation, Turkmenistan is reemerging as a regional player. The construction of the Serhetabat–Herat gas pipeline, part of the broader TAPI project, is far more than an infrastructure undertaking — it’s a geo-economic declaration of intent.

The pipeline links Central and South Asia, connecting Turkmenistan’s massive gas reserves to the industrial centers of Pakistan and India. At full capacity — 33 billion cubic meters a year — it would deliver roughly 10 percent of Gazprom’s pre-2022 exports to Europe.

If completed, the project would bring Turkmenistan not only transit revenues but also a new status as a regional energy broker. One telling detail: the consulting firm overseeing the construction is the American company Bownstein. That fact alone signals a renewed Western interest in Central Asia as a zone of strategic opportunity — not just a geopolitical buffer.

For Azerbaijan, TAPI represents a possible intersection between its Caspian and Afghan strategies. Through Baku and Turkmenbashi, an alternate route for Turkmen gas to Europe could eventually emerge — paving the way for a unified Caspian energy network.

Scenario Analysis: Three Possible Futures for Central Eurasia

1. The “Regional Core” Model

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan form a stable triad capable of coordinating the region’s transport, energy, and digital policy. In this model, the Middle Corridor becomes the economic counterpart of NATO — a mechanism for collective development and shared security. The outcome: political autonomy and reduced dependence on external powers.

2. The “Multi-Vector Fragmentation” Model

If competition among global powers — the EU, China, Russia, and the United States — intensifies, Central Asia could once again split into competing zones of influence: Kazakhstan leaning northward, Uzbekistan westward, Turkmenistan southward. In this fractured landscape, Azerbaijan would play the role of mediator and balancer, maintaining relationships across the board but without the leverage to set a long-term strategic course.

3. The “Technological Integration” Model

This is the most forward-looking scenario. The region evolves into a space of innovation and industrial collaboration. Kazakhstan becomes the industrial powerhouse, Uzbekistan the financial and educational hub, Azerbaijan the logistical and technological core, while Turkmenistan and Tajikistan supply the energy and raw materials fueling new industries. In this configuration, Azerbaijan is the keystone — the connector aligning regional resources with global markets and institutional standards.

Azerbaijan as the Architect of Eurasian Equilibrium

Modern Central Asia is no longer the “backyard” of great powers. It’s becoming a decision-making center in its own right, guided by strategic design rather than dependency. The key resources today are not oil or territory — they’re infrastructure, technology, and trust.

Azerbaijan, with its unique blend of political stability, transport infrastructure, and energy capacity, is emerging as the systemic architect of this new Eurasia. Its strategy is not about dominance but about designing networks of interdependence — building durable connections that allow the region to achieve economic and political self-sufficiency.

If current trends hold, by the end of the decade we may well be talking about a new geopolitical entity — the Caspian Development Bloc — a coalition of states acting autonomously yet in sync. At the center of that bloc stands Baku, shaping the flow between East and West not just geographically but conceptually — as the bridge between logistics, economics, and meaning.

Baku Network