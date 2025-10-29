Italian sculptor Giuseppe Carta set to inspire young artists in exclusive master class

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. One of the interesting presentations of the "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW" project will be a meeting with the famous Italian artist and sculptor Giuseppe Carta on November 1, Trend reports.

The master class, which will be held at the Azerbaijani State Academy of Arts, will be attended by young researchers, students, and those who are interested in Carta's creative activity, registered in advance.

The lecture will cover the topic "Main directions of Giuseppe Carta's creative activity".

The artist will provide the audience with extensive information about his creative activity, his work in the studio, the technology and principles of creating his works.

The author will also talk about international exhibition projects.

Meanwhile, Carta's personal exhibition "Gifts of nature" is currently being exhibited at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The exhibition features large sculptures of fruits and vegetables.

The author created some of these works specifically for his exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center, and they are being presented to the public for the first time in Baku.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel