New wave of ex-IDPs setting in Khojaly's Badara village, get keys to homes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28.​ The next group of former IDPs, which was set off in the morning hours, has reached Badara village of the Khojaly district, and received keys to their flats, the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts told Trend.

At this stage, 17 families consisting of 62 people have returned to Badara.

Speaking at the ceremony of presenting the keys to the apartments to the residents, Deputy Special Representative of the President in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly, Sabuhi Gahramanov, said that, like other liberated settlements, large-scale construction and reconstruction work are being carried out in the village of Badara.

According to him, along with the reconstruction of the infrastructure in the village, measures are also being taken to ensure the employment of the population.

"The issue of employment of all resettled families is in the spotlight. For this, work is being carried out in various directions in a planned manner," he added.

Meanwhile, at the previous stage, 14 families (55 people) were resettled in Badara. Thus, the number of families returning to this village reached 31, and the total number of residents reached 117.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel