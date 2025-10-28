Kyrgyz economy expands sharply, banking sector remains stable

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 28. Kyrgyzstan’s real GDP grew by 10% in the first nine months of 2025, supported by strong consumer demand and investment activity, according to the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, Trend reports.

The National Bank reported that economic growth was driven by increased investment in fixed capital, largely financed through domestic sources, which significantly boosted the construction sector. Rising household incomes, aided by active fiscal policies and higher remittance inflows, also fueled domestic demand.

“Investments in fixed assets have expanded mainly due to the growth of internal financing sources, providing a strong contribution to the construction sector,” the bank said. “At the same time, higher household income and an increase in remittance inflows remain key factors supporting domestic demand.”

Monetary conditions, the regulator noted, continue to support macroeconomic stability. The domestic foreign exchange market remains stable, while money market interest rates strike a balance between the attractiveness of savings and the availability of credit resources.

“The banking sector remains resilient to external risks and maintains high liquidity in the national currency, creating favorable conditions for further credit expansion,” the National Bank added.