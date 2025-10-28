Azerbaijan predicts new business opportunities through Automechanika Baku exhibition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Automechanika Baku exhibition will create new business opportunities and become a symbol of technological progress in the region, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) Farid Mammadov said at a press conference dedicated to the exhibition, Trend reports.

According to him, the AAF is all in when it comes to backing the Automechanika Baku exhibition.

"This is because it will create a unique platform for knowledge exchange, introduction of innovative technologies, promotion of road safety, and sustainable development principles. As the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, we'll actively participate in the exhibition program. We will come up with trainings, technical seminars, and joint initiatives aimed at raising professional standards," the official explained.

He underscored that the Automechanika Baku exhibition will serve as a catalyst for enhancing transnational collaboration.

The Automechanika Baku exhibition is scheduled to take place at the Baku Expo Center from March 3 to March 5, 2027. The exhibition is set to be orchestrated by the globally recognized exhibition facilitator Tajsir Expo in collaboration with the esteemed German Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH, bolstered by the official endorsement of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation.

