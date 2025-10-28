Kazakhstan, Finland agree to co-op in peaceful nuclear energy, oil spill cleanup

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 28. Kazakhstan and Finland have reached agreements to collaborate in the areas of peaceful nuclear energy and oil spill cleanup, Trend reports via Akorda.

During the official visit of Finnish President Alexander Stubb to Kazakhstan, 15 documents were signed, including a Memorandum of Cooperation between Kazakhstan's Teniz Zhasagy and Finland's Lamor Corporation to address oil spill response and support marine operations.

Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency and Finland’s Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Other key agreements were also finalized, marking a significant step forward in bilateral relations. Among the notable agreements were:

- A MoU between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation and Finland’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry on water resource management.

- A MoU between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the Finnish Water Forum, and the Kazakh National University of Water Resources and Irrigation to develop research and educational potential in digitalization and water resource management.

- A Memorandum of Cooperation on the development of tourism at Kazakhstan's Burabay resort.

-A Declaration of Intent between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Ecology and the Finnish Water Forum on the localization of online automated environmental monitoring systems (AMS) for hydrometeorological and agricultural observations.

- A MoU on the development of eco-friendly wooden housing projects in Kazakhstan.