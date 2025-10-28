Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 28

Economy Materials 28 October 2025 09:35 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 28, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 38 currencies went up, while 6 currencies dropped compared to October 27.

The official rate for $1 is 565,767 rials, while one euro is valued at 658,270 rials. On October 27, the euro was priced at 655,843 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 28

Rial on October 27

1 US dollar

USD

565,767

564,622

1 British pound

GBP

754,051

754,214

1 Swiss franc

CHF

710,289

709,791

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,230

50,079

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,654

56,426

1 Danish krone

DKK

88,127

87,890

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,411

6,428

1 UAE Dirham

AED

154,050

153,743

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,844,862

1,841,003

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

200,351

200,174

100 Japanese yen

JPY

369,533

370,215

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,839

72,667

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,470,995

1,466,955

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

404,200

403,403

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

325,965

324,700

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,803

32,466

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,494

13,461

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,138

7,076

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

155,425

155,116

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,201

42,094

1 Syrian pound

SYP

51

51

1 Australian dollar

AUD

370,742

367,484

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

150,866

150,566

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,504,646

1,501,654

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

436,171

434,555

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

462,402

461,432

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,601

18,610

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

269

269

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

400,508

401,548

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

104,008

103,827

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,567

79,277

100 Thai baht

THB

1,729,682

1,725,190

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

133,983

133,691

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

394,808

392,434

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

797,951

796,364

1 euro

EUR

658,270

655,843

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

105,247

104,969

1 Georgian lari

GEL

208,154

208,030

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,049

33,978

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,523

8,503

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

166,025

166,014

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

332,791

331,942

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

960,291

962,439

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

61,160

60,611

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

161,346

161,276

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,639

2,627

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 845,100 rials and $1 costs 726,317 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 820,486 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 705,162 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.05-1.08 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.22-1.25 million rials.

