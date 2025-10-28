Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 28, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 38 currencies went up, while 6 currencies dropped compared to October 27.

The official rate for $1 is 565,767 rials, while one euro is valued at 658,270 rials. On October 27, the euro was priced at 655,843 rials.

Currency Rial on October 28 Rial on October 27 1 US dollar USD 565,767 564,622 1 British pound GBP 754,051 754,214 1 Swiss franc CHF 710,289 709,791 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,230 50,079 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,654 56,426 1 Danish krone DKK 88,127 87,890 1 Indian rupee INR 6,411 6,428 1 UAE Dirham AED 154,050 153,743 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,844,862 1,841,003 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 200,351 200,174 100 Japanese yen JPY 369,533 370,215 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,839 72,667 1 Omani rial OMR 1,470,995 1,466,955 1 Canadian dollar CAD 404,200 403,403 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 325,965 324,700 1 South African rand ZAR 32,803 32,466 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,494 13,461 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,138 7,076 1 Qatari riyal QAR 155,425 155,116 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,201 42,094 1 Syrian pound SYP 51 51 1 Australian dollar AUD 370,742 367,484 1 Saudi riyal SAR 150,866 150,566 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,504,646 1,501,654 1 Singapore dollar SGD 436,171 434,555 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 462,402 461,432 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,601 18,610 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 269 269 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 400,508 401,548 1 Libyan dinar LYD 104,008 103,827 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,567 79,277 100 Thai baht THB 1,729,682 1,725,190 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 133,983 133,691 1,000 South Korean won KRW 394,808 392,434 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 797,951 796,364 1 euro EUR 658,270 655,843 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 105,247 104,969 1 Georgian lari GEL 208,154 208,030 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,049 33,978 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,523 8,503 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 166,025 166,014 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 332,791 331,942 100 Philippine pesos PHP 960,291 962,439 1 Tajik somoni TJS 61,160 60,611 1 Turkmen manat TMT 161,346 161,276 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,639 2,627

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 845,100 rials and $1 costs 726,317 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 820,486 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 705,162 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.05-1.08 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.22-1.25 million rials.

