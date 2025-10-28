AIIB supports renewable integration, grid upgrades in Türkiye through local-currency loan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a Turkish-lira-denominated sustainability-linked loan equivalent to $100 million for Enerjisa Enerji A.Ş., Türkiye’s electricity distribution company, Trend reports.

The financing will support the expansion and modernization of electricity networks in Ankara, the Asian side of Istanbul, and Toroslar, with particular focus on rebuilding infrastructure damaged by the 2023 earthquakes.

The loan forms part of a broader $340 million sustainability-linked financing package arranged jointly with the International Finance Corporation, the Netherlands Development Finance Company, and the Green for Growth Fund. By providing long-term funding in local currency, AIIB helps mitigate foreign-exchange risks while promoting sustainable investment in Türkiye’s grid infrastructure.

“This financing underscores AIIB’s commitment to green infrastructure, private capital mobilization, and regional connectivity,” said Najeeb Haider, Director General at AIIB. “Structuring the loan around measurable climate and gender targets accelerates Türkiye’s energy transition while strengthening infrastructure in earthquake-affected regions.”

Enerjisa CFO Philipp Ulbrich noted that international financing provides strategic support beyond capital. “This agreement reflects confidence in Enerjisa’s long-term investment strategy and financial resilience,” he said, highlighting the company’s robust balance sheet and disciplined management.

The project aims to enhance electricity reliability, support renewable integration, and expand digital systems, including smart meters and grid automation. It also targets energy-loss reductions and improved gender inclusion, marking one of Türkiye’s first sustainability-linked loans in the regulated electricity sector.