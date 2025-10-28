Iran keeps ball rolling in Syrian issue consultations with key countries - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28.​ Iran continues to exchange views and consult with regional partners and other countries active on the Syrian issue, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, the visit of the Russian special representative for Syrian issues to Tehran is also evaluated in this context.

Baghaei also said that the processes in Syria are still volatile.

This country, as one of the important players in the region, has a fundamental role in maintaining stability, security, and sovereignty in West Asia, and stability in Syria is important for Iran, he added.

Meanwhile, the Russian President's special representative for Syrian issues, Alexander Lavrentiev, visited Tehran on October 20 and met with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, and held talks.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel