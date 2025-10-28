Eni signs agreement in Egypt to explore biogas potential

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Eni and the Bioenergy Association for Sustainable Development, affiliated with Egypt’s Ministry of Environment, have signed a cooperation agreement to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study on establishing biogas production units that utilize agricultural and animal waste, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed in Cairo in the presence of Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, and Manal Awad, Minister of Local Development and Acting Minister of Environment.

The joint study will evaluate the potential for building a biodigestion plant capable of converting agricultural and livestock waste into biogas, which can be used to generate renewable electricity and heat. The process also produces high-quality organic fertilizers, supporting sustainable agriculture and the circular economy.

According to the partners, the initiative would contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and could generate high-value carbon credits, aligning with Egypt’s broader environmental goals.

The project supports the Ministry of Environment’s strategy to expand the use of biogas technologies across Egyptian governorates and to promote sustainable energy solutions that reduce emissions. It also aligns with Eni’s long-term decarbonization strategy, which targets carbon neutrality by 2050 through integrated, low-emission technologies.