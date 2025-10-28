Kyrgyzstan expands accessible housing through digitalized mortgage system

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 28. President Sadyr Japarov participated today in the opening ceremony of the “Asman Residence-4” housing complex in Jalal-Abad, built by the State Mortgage Company, Trend reports.

Speaking at the event, the president emphasized the progress of the national affordable housing program, noting that in the first nine months of 2025, 3,621 citizens who had paid 50% of the apartment cost through shared construction were provided with subsidized housing.

“The authorized capital of the State Mortgage Company has grown from 10 million soms (over $114,000) in 2015 to 87.5 billion soms (over $1 billion) this year. The application process for housing has been fully digitalized, and the launch of the ‘Tündük’ mobile app has automated the queue system and helped reduce corruption risks,” Japarov said.

To date, more than 13,000 families have received apartments, while over 69,000 citizens remain on the waiting list under the state program.

President Japarov stressed that the State Mortgage Company has become the central institution for government housing policy and a cornerstone for the provision of subsidized mortgage apartments. He highlighted that the company demonstrates an effective and sustainable model for affordable housing, supporting thousands of citizens while contributing to economic growth and infrastructure development.