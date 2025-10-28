Slovenia joins NATO’s largest 2025 command exercise (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. In Stavanger, Norway, and at multiple locations across Europe and the U.S., the Steadfast Duel 2025 exercise is taking place in October, marking NATO’s largest computer-assisted command exercise this year, Trend reports.

Planned by the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers in Europe and led by NATO’s Joint Warfare Center, the exercise also involves members of the Slovenian Armed Forces and the Defense Directorate of the Ministry of Defense. They participate as part of Slovenia’s response cell and as attached personnel in the staff of the Joint Operations Command in Naples.

This is the first exercise under NATO’s Article 5 to include all thirty-two member states, including its two newest members, Sweden and Finland.

The exercise scenario is based on a 360-degree multi-domain environment and reflects complex, evolving real-world security challenges.

It involves sixteen different trainees from NATO commands and force structures and brings together approximately 7,000 participants from both military and civilian sectors of the Alliance.