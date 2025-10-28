Uzbekneftgaz rolls out UAE subsidiary to drive global energy growth

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 29. Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftgaz JSC has established a new subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates - Orient Energy Limited, which will operate under the international brand UNG Overseas, Trend reports.

The newly founded company will focus on attracting funds from international financial institutions and investors to implement large-scale projects in the energy, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. In addition, it will work to strengthen long-term energy security, develop new hydrocarbon supply chains, and promote national products in global markets.

Uzbekneftgaz places particular emphasis on introducing modern and environmentally efficient technologies as part of its commitment to sustainable energy development, including the gradual transition to clean and renewable energy sources. In this regard, the establishment of Orient Energy Limited will serve as a key instrument in advancing these objectives.

Essentially, Orient Energy Limited will act as an international investment and trade hub for Uzbekneftgaz, enhancing cooperation with leading global energy corporations, financial institutions, and strategic partners.

The launch of the new company under the UNG Overseas brand reflects Uzbekneftgaz’s ambition to build a modern, efficient, and environmentally sustainable energy ecosystem.