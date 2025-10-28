TotalEnergies, Aljomaih win contract for 400 MW solar plant in Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. A consortium of France’s TotalEnergies and Saudi Arabia’s Aljomaih Energy & Water (AEW) has been awarded the contract to develop, build, and operate a 400 MW solar power plant in As Sufun, Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

The license was granted by the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) following a competitive tender process.

Under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), electricity generated from the plant will be sold to SPPC. Once operational in 2027, the facility will supply clean power to more than 68,000 homes.

The As Sufun project is part of Round 6 of the National Renewable Energy Program (NREP), overseen by the Ministry of Energy. The initiative aims to reduce the Kingdom’s reliance on liquid fuels and increase renewable energy capacity to up to 50% by 2030, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Olivier Jouny, Senior Vice President for Renewables at TotalEnergies, highlighted that the project marks the consortium’s second success under the NREP. “Together with our partner Aljomaih Energy and Water Co., we are thrilled to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s target of increasing the share of renewables in its energy mix,” he said.

Ibrahim Aljomaih, Chairman of Aljomaih Energy & Water Company, emphasized the project’s alignment with national sustainability goals, noting that it reflects the company’s “unwavering commitment to supporting the Saudi Green Initiative and advancing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”

TotalEnergies already operates the 119 MW Wadi Al Dawasir solar plant in Saudi Arabia and is building the 300 MW Rabigh 2 project, further reinforcing its long-term role in the Kingdom’s energy transition.