Kyrgyzstan talks strengthening Turkic interparliamentary relations with TURKPA

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 28. Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic, received TURKPA Secretary General Ambassador Ramil Hasan during the delegation’s official visit to Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

The speaker congratulated Ambassador Hasan on the start of his tenure and expressed support for the Assembly’s ongoing efforts to strengthen interparliamentary cooperation among Turkic states. Turgunbek uulu highlighted the importance of TURKPA’s forthcoming election observation process in Kyrgyzstan, noting its role in reinforcing democratic institutions.

Ambassador Hasan briefed the speaker on TURKPA’s planned activities, including enhanced cooperation with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Parliaments of member states, a new mechanism with the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), coordination among national parliamentary delegations in international organizations, and the potential accession of Uzbekistan to the Assembly.

The speaker expressed strong support for Uzbekistan’s possible membership, emphasizing its potential to deepen interparliamentary ties and solidarity within the Turkic world. The meeting also addressed the renewal of the Secretariat’s legal documents and the adoption of a new budget aligned with modern requirements, ahead of the next plenary session in Kyrgyzstan.