National Bank of Kyrgyzstan tightens policy rate

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 28. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has raised its policy rate by 75 basis points to 10.00%, effective October 28, 2025, Trend reports.

The bank noted that the global environment remains highly uncertain due to elevated geopolitical risks, shifting trade rules, and the growing fragmentation of the world economy. These factors continue to drive volatility in global energy and food prices, which in turn affect domestic inflation dynamics.

While domestic consumer demand and scheduled tariff adjustments have had only a moderate impact on inflation, external developments are creating instability in the near-term inflation outlook. This prompted the National Bank to adopt a more cautious stance in its monetary policy.

The rate increase is intended to help maintain price growth within the medium-term target range of 5–7%. The National Bank reaffirmed its commitment to a balanced approach, closely monitoring both external and internal inflationary pressures.

The National Bank also stated it stands ready to adjust monetary policy further if risks to price stability emerge. The next scheduled policy meeting is set for November 24, 2025.