Iranian president advocates for common currency to boost regional dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28.​ A common currency can be created to help economic development in the region, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a meeting with Tajikistan's Interior Minister Ramazon Rakhimzoda in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, this will result in the easy establishment of relations in the region and the removal of obstacles.

Pezeshkian stated that the development of friendly relations between the countries of the region will strengthen the protection of the countries of the region and their borders, and will create an effective fight against smugglers.

At the meeting, Rakhimzoda also said that Tajikistan considers ensuring security to be very important for the development of economic relations.

He noted that Tajikistan and Iran can closely cooperate in the fight against terrorism and smuggling, and it's possible to develop relations between the two countries in all areas.

