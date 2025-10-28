Kazakhstan, Finland highlight growing significance of Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 28. The growing significance of the Middle Corridor as a reliable and efficient route between Asia and Europe was highlighted during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Astana, Trend reports via Akorda.

The presidents emphasized Kazakhstan’s pivotal role in the development of this transit route. They also agreed to intensify collaboration in areas such as economic growth, trade, and investments, with a special focus on promoting sustainable business practices and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The talks also centered around boosting cooperation in vital sectors, including energy, energy efficiency, environmental technologies, water management, forestry, construction, ICT, infrastructure, transport and logistics, engineering, and cutting-edge industrial innovations.

The sides noted the potential for further development in the fields of digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI), aiming to capitalize on the synergies between the two nations.

Moreover, the presidents expressed their support for the European Union’s Global Gateway initiative, recognizing the role of the Kazakhstan-Finland Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation as an effective platform to enhance bilateral ties. The business forum organized during the official visit was seen as a step toward deeper economic and trade relations.

On October 28, President of Finland Alexander Stubb embarked on an official diplomatic mission to Kazakhstan. Engagements between the two Heads of State center on the intricacies of bilateral dynamics between Finland and Kazakhstan, the geopolitical landscape and its ramifications for the European and Central Asian spheres, and collaborative efforts to bolster the multilateral framework.

