Uzbekistan receives credentials of new Japanese ambassador

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 28. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov received copies of credentials from Kenji Hirata, the newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to Uzbekistan, the Uzbek foreign minister wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“The bilateral and multilateral agenda of Uzbek-Japanese cooperation continues to expand through mutually beneficial initiatives and projects,” Saidov stated.

He also conveyed his utmost regards to Ambassador Hirata for an impactful and fruitful assignment in Uzbekistan.

In the interim, bilateral commerce between Uzbekistan and Japan has experienced a remarkable escalation, with a 54 percent uptick over the preceding five-year period, indicative of a pronounced enhancement in the economic and commercial synergies between the two nations.

