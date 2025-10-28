Iran diligently documents all aspects of twelve-day conflict with Israel, MFA says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The process of documenting the facts related to Israel's 12-day military airstrikes on Iran and the US airstrikes on Iran continues, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, the first step in any international legal proceedings is, of course, to document the facts related to the events and incidents. Iran has also been doing similar work in relation to the 12-day military air strikes.

Baghaei stated that the Iranian Foreign Ministry began collecting and documenting facts from day one, and a book has been published on this subject.

The Iranian official added that military air strikes against Iran continue to be the focus of attention. The final statement of the latest meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement, held in Uganda, also mentioned two established provisions in which the movement condemned the military air strikes against Iran.

On the morning of June 13, Israel launched military air strikes against Iran. The strikes resulted in the deaths of a large number of high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior officials.

On the same evening, Iran responded to Israel with Operation True Promise III: hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones were launched at several targets, including Tel Aviv, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the US launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It was reported that the airstrikes destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities.

In addition, on the evening of June 23, Iran launched airstrikes on a US military base in Qatar.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement noting the cessation of attacks.