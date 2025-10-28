Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss 2024-25 cooperation roadmap

Politics Materials 28 October 2025 10:45 (UTC +04:00)

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The 15th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus is currently underway in Baku, Trend reports.

The session is co-chaired by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and Belarus’s Deputy Prime Minister Natalya Petkevich.

The meeting reviewed the commission’s activities and achievements over the past period. Discussions also focused on the implementation of the cooperation roadmap for 2024-2025.

Participants highlighted concrete results and progress in various sectors, including industry, agriculture, machinery, urban infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, vocational education, transport and logistics, trade, and investment.

