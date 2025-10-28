Azerbaijani Ombudsperson reps meet repatriated compatriots from Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28.​ Representatives of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsperson) met with 6 Azerbaijani citizens (2 women and 4 children) recently repatriated from the Syrian Arab Republic on October 22, ​the Ombudsperson’s Office told Trend.

The staff visited the social service facility under the Social Services Agency, where the repatriated individuals were placed. During the meeting, information was obtained regarding the medical, social, and psychological measures taken to support them, and the protection of their rights was reviewed.

The office noted that the children among the returnees require specialized psychological assistance to address emotional challenges and facilitate social adaptation. The institution’s management was informed of this, and recommendations were provided on strengthening the integration of the repatriated citizens into society, as well as improving their access to education and employment opportunities.

Within the framework of the meeting, the repatriated individuals were informed in detail about the Ombudsperson’s areas of activity and the mechanisms available for protecting their rights. The statement emphasized that the Ombudsperson continues to pay close attention to the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens living under difficult conditions abroad and to ensuring their fundamental rights and freedoms.

