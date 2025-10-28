Kazakhstan’s energy systems integration to ensure more reliable supply across regions

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 28. Kazakhstan’s regions are set to receive more reliable energy supplies thanks to the ongoing efforts to unite the country’s energy systems, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov said at a government meeting, Trend reports.

“The work to connect the western part of the republic with the Unified Power System and to strengthen the networks in the south is in full swing. Achieving these objectives will guarantee a reliable power supply to all regions of Kazakhstan. Every percentage point of increased available capacity will contribute to economic growth and stimulate investment inflows,” the prime minister emphasized.

Given the project's objective to optimize Kazakhstan's energy infrastructure, thereby enhancing its autonomy and resilience, KEGOC (Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company) has been designated to expedite the implementation phase.



Nonetheless, the head of government emphasized that although the schedule is being accelerated, the integrity of the deliverables must remain uncompromised.

