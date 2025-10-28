Kazakhstan keen to explore new areas of cooperation with Finland

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 28. Kazakhstan is ready to explore new areas of cooperation with Finland, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during an extended meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Astana, according to Trend reports via Akorda

“We attach great importance to the friendship with Finland and are ready to implement already reached agreements and develop new areas of cooperation,” Tokayev said.

He emphasized that Finland is a key trading partner for Kazakhstan in Northern Europe and the EU.

According to Tokayev, Finland’s high standards in areas such as clean energy, technology, digital innovations, environmental responsibility, governance, education, and human capital have gained global recognition. He noted that the country’s achievements serve as an inspiring example for many, including Kazakhstan.

According to the Kazakh president, trade and economic cooperation have great potential. A key tool for strengthening business ties is the Intergovernmental Commission. In this context, Tokayev remarked that the presence of business representatives in the Finnish delegation demonstrates Helsinki’s genuine interest in deepening bilateral partnership.

Tokayev also mentioned that Kazakhstan is all in when it comes to backing joint projects and urged Finnish companies to seize the moment and tap into the wealth of opportunities waiting for foreign investors looking to dive into the vast Central Asian market.

On October 28, President of Finland Alexander Stubb embarked on an official diplomatic mission to Kazakhstan. Engagements between the two Heads of State center on the intricacies of bilateral dynamics between Finland and Kazakhstan, the geopolitical landscape and its ramifications for the European and Central Asian spheres, and collaborative efforts to bolster the multilateral framework.

