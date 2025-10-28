Azerbaijan's Baku to follow suit with Belarusian-moulded food technology staff training

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28.​ Personnel training in the 'Food Technology' specialty based on the Belarusian model will be carried out in Baku, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at the 15th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, co-chaired by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and his Belarusian counterpart Natalya Petkevich, being held in Baku.

During the convening, the stakeholders conducted a comprehensive evaluation of synergies in the domain of vocational education, identifying it as a pivotal trajectory for collaborative advancement.



Their emphasis was placed on the ongoing execution of the Joint Action Plan for the 2024-2025 operational period.



Concurrently, the assembly acknowledged that Azerbaijani enterprises are actively participating in the enhancement of the Belarusian economic landscape.

