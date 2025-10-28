Iran and Uzbekistan set sights on boosting economic connections
Iran plans to boost economic ties with Uzbekistan, with 20 products agreed upon under a preferential trade deal. Barter systems and trade houses in both countries were discussed to enhance trade and tourism. They also addressed logistical issues and simplifying visas for businessmen.
