Azerbaijan and Belarus spotlight development of strategic partnership relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28.​ The strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus is really hitting its stride, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at the 15th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus, co-chaired by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and his Belarusian counterpart Natalya Petkevich, being held in Baku.

Highlighting the elevated status of bilateral relations, the stakeholders articulated that the strategic alliance between the two nations is evolving on the foundation of reciprocal trust, authentic political discourse, and amicable rapport established between the leaders—President Ilham Aliyev and President Alexander Lukashenko.

The meeting underscored that the relative superiority of the partnerships is distinctly exhibited in the augmentation of synergistic economic collaboration across diverse sectors and the execution of innovative co-ventures.

