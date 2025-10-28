FM Kulubayev reaffirms Kyrgyzstan's support for TURKPA initiatives

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 28. Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeenbek Kulubayev received a delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TURKPA) led by Secretary General Ambassador Ramil Hasan, during the Assembly’s official visit to Bishkek, Trend reports.

Minister Kulubayev congratulated Ambassador Hasan on his appointment as Secretary General and highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s support for strengthening Turkic cooperation institutions. He noted TURKPA’s pivotal role as a platform for parliamentary diplomacy among Turkic states.

Ambassador Hasan expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and Kyrgyzstan’s ongoing support for TURKPA’s initiatives. He briefed the Minister on the Assembly’s activities and outlined plans for deepening collaboration with the foreign ministries of Turkic countries.

The meeting also covered upcoming events, including the 15th plenary session of TURKPA, which is scheduled to take place in Kyrgyzstan in 2026.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to long-term, stable cooperation within the Assembly.