Azerbaijan, Serbia showcase military co-op with joint artillery exercise (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. In accordance with the bilateral military cooperation plan signed between the Defense Ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Serbia, a joint tactical exercise involving the artillerymen from the two countries was held, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In the tactical exercise held in Serbia, artillery units carried out combat firing using self-propelled howitzers and multiple-launch rocket systems.

During the live-fire exercise with NORA B-52 self-propelled gun-howitzer, the targets were destroyed by precise artillery fire, and the tasks set were successfully carried out by the servicemen.

The exercise focused on mutual exchange of experience, improving the knowledge and abilities of the command staff, as well as enhancing the personnel's field and practical skills, and on planning units' activities during combat operations.