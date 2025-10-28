Azerbaijani MFA extends congratulations to Czech Republic on National Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28.​ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) has congratulated the Czech Republic in commemoration of its National Day, Trend reports.

“On the occasion of the National Day of the Czech Republic, we would like to congratulate the government and people of Czechia.

Happy National Day, Czechia,” the ministry wrote in a post on its official X page.

October 28 signifies the inception of Czechoslovakia in 1918, delineating the nation's autonomy from the Austro-Hungarian Empire. It’s a day replete with formal observances, cultural showcases, and exhibitions that underscore the nation’s historical narrative and accomplishments.

