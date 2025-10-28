Azerbaijan ratifies United Nations framework for combating cybercrime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28.​ Azerbaijan signed the United Nations (UN) Convention against Cybercrime, Trend reports.

On October 25-26, 2025, a significant assemblage for the ratification of the convention by sovereign entities transpired in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The event was attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of Vietnam Luong Cuong, heads of delegations of individual states, representatives of international organizations, and experts.

In accordance with the relevant decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Convention was signed on behalf of Azerbaijan by the Chief of the State Security Service, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev.

The fact that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to sign the convention is an indication of the contribution of Azerbaijan, under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, to international cooperation in the field of combating cybercrime and ensuring the security of the global cyber environment.

The international document noted the main goals of ensuring legal cooperation between states in combating cybercrime, preventing the misuse of information and communication technologies, and regulating the mechanisms for collecting and presenting electronic evidence at the international level.

A total of 72 sovereign states executed the convention during the period of October 25-26.

