Saudi gas output to surge by 2030, backing industrial growth - IEA
Saudi Arabia’s natural gas production is set for strong growth over the coming years, driven by rising domestic demand for power generation and industrial use, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy